Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $66.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.91, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.59 and a one-year low of $47.52. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 736.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.