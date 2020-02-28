Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.0% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Hold with an average price target of $67.23, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Roadhouse’s market cap is currently $4.02B and has a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.