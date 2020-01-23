Texas Instruments (TXN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments (TXN), with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.34, close to its 52-week high of $135.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Cypress Semicon, and Western Digital.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.62, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Texas Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion and net profit of $1.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

