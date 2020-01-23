Texas Instruments (TXN) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.34, close to its 52-week high of $135.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Lumentum Holdings, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.09, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Texas Instruments’ market cap is currently $124.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

