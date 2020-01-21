Texas Instruments (TXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.70, close to its 52-week high of $132.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Monolithic Power, Lattice Semicon, and Microchip.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $126.57, representing a -3.2% downside. In a report issued on January 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Based on Texas Instruments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion and net profit of $1.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

