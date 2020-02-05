Texas Instruments (TXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxim Integrated.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.94, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Texas Instruments’ market cap is currently $117.9B and has a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Blinn, a Director at TXN sold 7,300 shares for a total of $931,115.

