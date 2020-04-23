Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Ebrahim Poonawala from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.01, close to its 52-week low of $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Poonawala is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Poonawala covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.88, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Texas Capital Bancshares’ market cap is currently $1.11B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.42.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.