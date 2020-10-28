Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.29, representing a -8.1% downside. In a report issued on October 22, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Texas Capital Bancshares’ market cap is currently $2.12B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCBI in relation to earlier this year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.