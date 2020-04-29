Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Buy rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.2% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Independent Bank Group, Triumph Bancorp, and Origin Bancorp.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.83.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $224 million and GAAP net loss of $16.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a net profit of $82.84 million.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The company loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. Texas Capital Bancshares was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.