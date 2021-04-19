Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical with a $11.00 average price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical’s market cap is currently $11.79B and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEVA in relation to earlier this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

