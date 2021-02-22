Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.56 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 9.38M.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.