Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $10.33 average price target.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $316 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.87 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.