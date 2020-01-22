Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, David Maris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $8.88, a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.21 and a one-year low of $6.07. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average volume of 17.18M.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company, which engages in development, production and marketing of drugs, generic drugs, over-the-counter drugs, active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry (APIs) and therapeutic products. It operates through two segments: Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines.