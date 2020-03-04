Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 32.8% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Emergent Biosolutions, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $12.80 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.87 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEVA in relation to earlier this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.