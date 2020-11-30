Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur assigned a Buy rating to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.1% and a 43.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $10.75 average price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ market cap is currently $10.69B and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.