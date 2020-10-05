Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion and net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.34 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $689 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

