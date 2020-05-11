Tetraphase (TTPH) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Tetraphase (TTPH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tetraphase.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tetraphase’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 million and GAAP net loss of $11.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and production of novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections. It is currently developing a product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic fluorocycline, as an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of resistant and multi-drug-resistant infections. The company was founded on July 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.