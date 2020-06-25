Tetraphase (TTPH) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Tetraphase (TTPH) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Tetraphase is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Tetraphase’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.76 million and GAAP net loss of $12.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TTPH in relation to earlier this year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and production of novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections. It is currently developing a product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic fluorocycline, as an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of resistant and multi-drug-resistant infections. The company was founded on July 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.