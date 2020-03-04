Tetra Technologies (TTI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Tetra Technologies (TTI), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tetra Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Based on Tetra Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.19 million.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products; Compression; and Water and Flowback Services.

