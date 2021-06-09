Tesla (TSLA) Receives a Sell from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA) yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $603.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #7511 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $639.81 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $181.70. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 32.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

