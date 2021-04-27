Tesla (TSLA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $1080.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $738.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 68.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $680.96, a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1071.00 price target.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $708.6B and has a P/E ratio of 1165.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

