Tesla (TSLA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $691.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $683.45 average price target, which is a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $950.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla’s market cap is currently $663.3B and has a P/E ratio of 1057.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More on TSLA: