Tesla (TSLA) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Kota Yuzawa maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA) today and set a price target of $835.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $676.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Yuzawa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Yuzawa covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hyundai Motor Company, KIA Motors, and Daimler.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $641.12, a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $775.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.74 billion and net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.38 billion and had a net profit of $97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More on TSLA: