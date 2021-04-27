Tesla (TSLA): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA) yesterday and set a price target of $820.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $738.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems, Skyworks Solutions, and NXP Semiconductors.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $682.13, which is a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1071.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $136.61. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 33.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

