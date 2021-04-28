Tesla (TSLA) Gets a Sell Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

In a report released yesterday, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $704.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #7445 out of 7481 analysts.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $656.40, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $136.61. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 33.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

