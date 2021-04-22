Tesla (TSLA) Gets a Sell Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $741.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Brinkman is ranked #5097 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $704.00.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.74 billion and net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.38 billion and had a net profit of $97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

