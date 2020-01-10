Tesla (TSLA) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $481.34, close to its 52-week high of $498.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $329.34 average price target, representing a -33.7% downside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $525.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Stephen Jurvetson, a Director at TSLA sold 17,223 shares for a total of $5,725,614.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Read More on TSLA: