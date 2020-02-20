Tesla (TSLA) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk, bought shares of TSLA for $10M.

Following Elon Musk’s last TSLA Buy transaction on May 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 712.3%. In addition to Elon Musk, one other TSLA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.23 billion and had a net profit of $139 million. The company has a one-year high of $968.99 and a one-year low of $176.99. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 22.85M.

Nine different firms, including Argus Research and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

