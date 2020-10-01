Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.11, close to its 52-week low of $19.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Territorial Bancorp with a $26.00 average price target.

Based on Territorial Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.23 million and net profit of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.94 million and had a net profit of $5.06 million.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.