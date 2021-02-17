Terreno Realty (TRNO) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Terreno Realty (TRNO) on February 12. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Armada Hoffler Properties, Highwoods Properties, and Alexandria Equities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terreno Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.50.

Terreno Realty’s market cap is currently $4.12B and has a P/E ratio of 52.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.80.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.