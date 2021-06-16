Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino assigned a Buy rating to Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Terminix Global Holdings with a $62.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $33.87. Currently, Terminix Global Holdings has an average volume of 559.5K.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections. It operates through the following segments: Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands, and Corporate. The Terminix segment focuses on providing termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and treatments with termite damage repair guarantees to residential and commercial customers. The ServiceMaster Brands segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec businesses. The Corporate segment includes corporate operations which provide various technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other support services to the reportable segments. The company was founded by Marion W. Wade in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.