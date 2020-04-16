Terex (TEX) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Terex (TEX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.32, close to its 52-week low of $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 28.1% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terex is a Hold with an average price target of $22.55.

Based on Terex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $885 million and net profit of $24.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEX in relation to earlier this year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing. The Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, and their related components and replacement parts. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.