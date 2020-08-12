Teranga Gold (TGCDF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF), with a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 78.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Teranga Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.90, representing a 32.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.82 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Teranga Gold has an average volume of 33.6K.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.