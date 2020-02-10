Teranga Gold (TGCDF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam, CFA maintained a Buy rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF) on February 5 and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48, close to its 52-week high of $5.78.

CFA has an average return of 15.8% when recommending Teranga Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3695 out of 5882 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teranga Gold with a $7.52 average price target.

Based on Teranga Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.64 million.

Teranga Gold Corp. engages in the production, exploration, development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.