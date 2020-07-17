Teradyne (TER) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Teradyne (TER), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.44, close to its 52-week high of $90.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 73.1% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Teradyne has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $74.20, implying a -14.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Teradyne’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $704 million and net profit of $176 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a net profit of $109 million.

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Wireless Test, and Industrial Automation. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services which are used both for wafer level and device package testing. The Systems Test segment comprises of defense and aerospace, storage test, and production board test business unit. The Wireless Test segment designs, develops, and supports advanced wireless test equipment for the manufacturing of wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, personal computer peripherals, and other Wi-Fi, bluetooth, near field communication and cellular enabled devices. The Industrial Automation segment supplies collaborative robots that work side by side with production workers. The company was founded by Alexander V. d’Arbeloff and Nicholas DeWolf on September 23, 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, MA.