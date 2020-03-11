Teradyne (TER) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Hold rating on Teradyne (TER) on March 9 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Teradyne has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $74.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teradyne’s market cap is currently $9.84B and has a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teradyne, Inc. engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More on TER: