Teradata (TDC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on Teradata (TDC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradata with a $24.67 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $17.62. Currently, Teradata has an average volume of 1.17M.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.