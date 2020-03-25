Teradata (TDC) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Teradata (TDC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.59, close to its 52-week low of $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teradata with a $24.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.16 and a one-year low of $17.62. Currently, Teradata has an average volume of 1.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDC in relation to earlier this year.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.