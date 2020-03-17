Teradata (TDC) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Teradata (TDC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.74, close to its 52-week low of $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Teradata with a $23.42 average price target, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.39 and a one-year low of $18.28. Currently, Teradata has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid cloud analytics software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment consists of North America and Latin America. The EMEA segment includes Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The APAC segment comprises Asia Pacific and Japan.