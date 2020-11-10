Teradata (TDC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 6, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Teradata (TDC), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.17, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Teradata’s market cap is currently $2.23B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -30.34.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.