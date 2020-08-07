Teradata (TDC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Teradata (TDC), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00.

Teradata’s market cap is currently $2.24B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -29.76.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.