Tenneco Automotive (TEN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN) on March 16 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, BorgWarner, and Amphenol.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tenneco Automotive with a $7.00 average price target, representing a 92.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.09 and a one-year low of $2.86. Currently, Tenneco Automotive has an average volume of 1.44M.

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts.