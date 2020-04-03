Tenet Healthcare (THC) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare (THC) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.89, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.5% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $32.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has an average volume of 2.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THC in relation to earlier this year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it owns and facilitates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices. The Ambulatory Care segment includes operations of USPI joint venture and the company’s nine Aspen facilities in the United Kingdom. The Conifer segment offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, as well as individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.