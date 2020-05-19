Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.39.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group with a $14.25 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.74 and a one-year low of $9.22. Currently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average volume of 8.21M.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.