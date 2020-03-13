Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.28, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 37.7% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group with a $15.42 average price target.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

