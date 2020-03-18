Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Tencent Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Tencent Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.91 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.06 billion.

