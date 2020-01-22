Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After CLSA and KeyBanc gave Tencent Holdings (Other OTC: TCEHY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings with a $53.50 average price target, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Holdings’ market cap is currently $466.3B and has a P/E ratio of 37.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.24.

