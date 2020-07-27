Tencent Holdings (TCEHY): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.82, close to its 52-week high of $72.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tencent Holdings with a $75.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.90 and a one-year low of $40.04. Currently, Tencent Holdings has an average volume of 1.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of value-added services and online advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms. The Online Advertising segment represents display based and performance based advertisements. The Other segment consists of trademark licensing, software development services, software sales, and other services. The company was founded by Yi Dan Chen, Hua Teng Ma, Chen Ye Xu, Li Qing Zeng, and Zhi Dong Zhang in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More on TCEHY: