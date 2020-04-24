Tenaris SA (TS) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Simona Pasero downgraded Tenaris SA (TS) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenaris SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.34.

Tenaris SA’s market cap is currently $7.44B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The company engages in the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. Tenaris was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.