Tenaris SA (TS) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.0% and a 21.9% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenaris SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.60, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tenaris SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.74 billion and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.1 billion and had a net profit of $226 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The company engages in the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. Tenaris was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.